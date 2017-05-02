King’s Lynn hospital boss pledges to listen in new role

The new boss of Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) took up his post today with a pledge to listen to the views of both staff and patients.

Jon Green, who was formerly chief operating officer of the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said his first priority was to meet as many people as possible so he can hear what both staff and residents think about the hospital and its operations.

He said: “I want to understand what they think is working well and the areas where they believe things need to improve.

“I want to know what it feels like to work at the QEH and if there is anything that can be done to improve staff and patient experience.

“The QEH is a hugely valued part of West Norfolk and I also want to listen to the views of our patients and the wider community.”

He added: “The hospital has a bright future but in the coming weeks and months and years there is no denying that it faces some very substantial challenges.

“It is my intention that the QEH takes on those challenges as a team, supported by a wide variety of partners.”

Hospital trust chairman Edward Libbey said Mr Green’s arrival heralded the start of a fresh chapter for the hospital.

He said: “There is no denying that the hospital and its staff have come a long way over the last two years, but there is still more work to be done.

“Now that Jon is in post, we can now move forward to meet the challenges and build an even brighter future for the hospital.”

Mr Green has succeeded Dorothy Hosein, who left the hospital at the end of March.

Karen Croker, the hospital’s chief operating officer, had acted as interim chief executive until Mr Green’s arrival.