Laptop, Xbox and cash stolen in Wisbech burglary

Police are appealing for information after a number of items including a laptop, an Xbox and cash were stolen from a property in Wisbech on Friday (January, 6).

Officers have released CCTV images of a man who they would like to speak to in relation to the burglary, which happened between 3pm and 4.30pm at property in Ollard Avenue.

Cambridgeshire Police would like to speak to this man in relation to a burglarly in Wisbech. Photo: Policing Wisbech. ANL-170901-153923001

A Samsung tablet and an iPad were also taken from the property after it was broken into.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org