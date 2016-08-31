Arsonists torch caravans in broad daylight

Arsonists torched two caravans in broad daylight yesterday, Tuesday August 30.
A crew from Wisbech and West Walton were called to a caravan fire in Kirkhams Lane, Elm, at 2.15pm.
Two derelict caravans were well alight and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels to extinguish the fire.
Crews extinguished the fire by 3.55pm.
The cause of the fire was deliberate.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
