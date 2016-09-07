Collision blocking A47 between Thorney and Guyhirn

The A47 is partially blocked following a collision near Thorney Toll this afternoon, Wednesday September 7.

Traffic is backing up in both directions following the collision at around 5pm at the B1167 New Cut.

Delays are between Thorney and Guyhirn.

Further details are not available at this time.

