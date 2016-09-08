Community rallies to help Wisbech youth football club following raid

A Wisbech youth football club has thanked the local community for rallying to help after a £4,500 raid on its pavilion.

Footballs, goals and training bibs were taken from the Wisbech Acorns’ facility in Harecroft Road last month, along with six floodlights that were grant-funded and cost around £4,000.

The thieves also sprayed graffiti on the changing room walls and smashed toilet seats.

Since the theft was reported in the Citizen, the club has received several messages of support and fundraising ideas from the local community.

Club chairman Rob Gifford was also contacted by former colleagues Roy Carter, who donated eight Mitre footballs, and Dick Hatton, who gave £250.

A club spokesman said: “We’ve received a lot of support from the community and it really is appreciated.”