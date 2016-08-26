Family appeal for information about Elm father who has been missing for nine years

The family of Elm man Terry McSpadden, who disappeared nearly 10 years ago, is urging anyone with information to come forward.

Mr McSpadden has two children who are now 13 and 11, and live with Terry’s mother Helen Thrower and step-father Gerald Thrower.

Terry McSpadden's mum Helen Thrower and step-dad Gerald Thrower ANL-160822-130147001

Mrs Thrower said: “Kayce and Charlie know everything that’s happened – as much as they can deal with, but they are asking more questions now which we can’t always answer.

“They want to know what happened to their dad.”

She added that Kayce, who was four when her father disappeared, “will always be her daddy’s little princess” and that Charlie, who was two, is just like his dad and loves motorbikes and fast cars.

It comes after a pre-inquest hearing was held at Lynn’s County Court on Monday and prior to the inquest, which senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake said she hoped to hold before Christmas.

Terry McSpadden was last seen at 1am on March 2, 2007, at the Locomotive pub in Wisbech. He said he was going home, but never arrived.

Mrs Thrower said: “There’s got to be somebody out there who knows what happened to Terry. We need some closure.

“It’s the same thing day in, day out. On birthdays and Christmas, I think ‘why can’t I send him a card’?”

The inquest will be held in Norwich over a two-day period to hear statements from more than 15 different people.

Mrs Thrower said: “He would not have just got up and left.

“I don’t believe he just walked away from his life – he adored his children. I’m not saying he was an angel but his children were his life.”

She added: “He was well loved by those who knew him.”

A Facebook page dedicated to Terry called Friends of Terry McSpadden set up by the family allows people to share memories and information about him.

If anyone does have information, they should contact Lynn Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.