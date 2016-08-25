GCSE RESULTS 2016: Marshland High School hails record year

It was a day of celebration at Marshland High School yesterday as pupils and staff celebrated its “best ever” GCSE results.

Although the percentage of students achieving A* to C was lower than the national average, the 63 per cent who achieved the measure was an improvement on the 59 per cent who attained the grades last year.

Pupils from Marshland High School celebrate as they recieve their GCSE results on Thurday morning - From left, Will Narramore, Jack Wicks, Jordan Coxford, Beth Porter, Bethany Slack, Katrina Nalivaliko and Charlotte Foxcroft. ANL-160825-122121009

The West Walton school was particularly thrilled with its English results, with 83 per cent of the year group achieving A* to C in the subject.

There was also a rise in the number of students scooping A* and A grades, with a record 12.5 per cent attaining five or more of the top grades.

Headteacher Mrs E Dormor commented: “My congratulations go to all the students on their fantastic results. This was a superb year group of students who worked really hard and deserve these great results.

“We are all thrilled for them. My thanks go to all the staff who have worked really hard to help our students achieve these excellent results.”

Pupils from Marshland High School celebrate as they recieve their GCSE results on Thurday morning. ANL-160825-122053009

Steve Cozens, the school’s chair of governors, added: “I am delighted that the school continues to improve the outcomes for our students.

“It is especially pleasing to see that more able students are attaining more A* and A grades than ever.”

Pupils from Marshland High School celebrate as they recieve their GCSE results on Thurday morning - Charlotte Foxcroft sheads tears of joy at her results. ANL-160825-121946009

Pupils from Marshland High School celebrate as they recieve their GCSE results on Thurday morning. ANL-160825-121907009