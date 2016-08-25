GCSE RESULTS 2016: Outgoing headteacher praises GCSE results at Thomas Clarkson Academy, Wisbech

Students at Wisbech’s Thomas Clarkson Academy enjoyed the fruits of their labour today as they collected their GCSE results following months of hard work.

Results showed an improvement on last year as 38 per cent of students gained five A* to C grades, including Maths and English.

This year the government also introduced a new ‘basics’ measure of two A to C grades in English and Maths, with 45 per cent of students gaining this level.

A total of 77 per cent of students made the expected progress in English and 52 per cent in maths.

Student Alicia Baghdouyan was the school’s leading GCSE performer, gaining five A* grades, five As and a distinction.

She now intends to stay on at the sixth form to study A-levels in biology, chemistry, psychology and maths.

She said: “I have worked really hard but could not have done it without my teachers. I am just so happy and can’t wait to start my A-levels. I want to go on to have a careers in research or medicine.”

Charlotte Cameron gained two A*s, five A grades and three C grades, while George Boreham gained an A* in maths and an A in geography and will stay on at the academy’s sixth form.

Joining him in the sixth form will be Connor Atkins who gained results including an A in maths, and Kaya Kilby is going to college to study uniformed services as she sets out on the path towards a career in the forces.

Courtney Beckett’s results included an A* in drama and As in geography, maths and English.

She said: “I didn’t think that I would do so well and I am delighted. I did put in a lot of work and stayed at school until 5pm most days in order to revise.”

Outgoing principal Clare Claxton said: “The staff at TCA are very proud of the students for the progress they have made.”

She also said there was “still a long way to go until TCA was a truly great place to learn”, following its ‘inadequate’ rating from Ofsted, but there was a plan in place to make it happen, as well as a strong will.

She added: “I would like to send my best wishes to Anne Hill as she assumes the role of principal at TCA.”