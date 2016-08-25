GCSE RESULTS 2016: Record year reported at Neale Wade Academy, March

Officials at March’s Neale Wade Academy have hailed a record breaking year for GCSE performances.

Today’s results show 60 per cent of students achieved five GCSE passes including English and Maths, up eight per cent on last year.

There was exceptional performance in English, with 83.5 per cent of results graded inside the A* to C bracket, well over the national average of 64 per cent. As a result, Neale Wade now ranks inside the top one per cent of schools nationally for Level of Progress in English, with a figure of 92.4 per cent.

There was also excellent results in maths, as 67 per cent of students achieved grade A* to C.

Other highlights at the academy include a 100 per cent pass rate in ICT, 95 per cent pass rate in PE, 91 per cent in both music and chemistry, 88 per cent in biology, 84 per cent in physics, 82 per cent in French and 75 per cent in RE.

A total of 63 per cent of students passed in both maths and English – the national ‘Basics’ measure.

This year’s GCSE students were in Year 7 when Neale Wade principal, Jason Wing, joined the Academy, and this year’s results demonstrate the level of improvement that has been made under his leadership.

“We are delighted with the success and recognise that it is due to the collaboration of students, staff and parents,” said Mr Wing. “It’s brilliant to see such a wide range of subjects performing so well and highlights the breadth of the curriculum at Neale Wade.”

The academy’s leading performers were Ruby Baxter, who scooped five A* grades and four As, Amy Dunham, who achieved three A*s, five As and one B, Mia Churchill, with two A*s and six As, and Arentino Charalambous, who picked up two A*s, five As and one B.

Gary Peile, chief executive of the Active Learning Trust, of which the Neale Wade Academy is part, said: “On behalf of the whole Trust we would once again like to congratulate the students at Neale Wade on an excellent set of GCSE results showing significant progress from last year.

“I would also like to place on record my appreciation to all staff, under the excellent leadership of Jason Wing and all parents for their wholehearted support for the students at the academy.”