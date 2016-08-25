GCSE RESULTS 2016: Top performances at Cromwell Community College, Chatteris

The headteacher of Cromwell Community College in Chatteris has praised the dedication and commitment of pupils and staff as it celebrates another year of even better GCSE results.

Jane Horn said a record 68 per cent of college pupils achieved at least a grade C in English and maths, an increase of 10 per cent from last year.

GCSE Results Day for Students at Cromwell Community College Chatteris Celebration time for this group of students ANL-160825-131723009

A large number of pupils also achieved the highest grades, with the top 10 performers gaining 80 A* and A grades between them.

Mrs Horn said: “The results were thoroughly deserved. Everyone worked very hard this year and it’s fantastic to see the rewards.”

She also said the college was expecting a record number of entrants into its Sixth Form, with over 100 applications for the first time.

Among the new sixth formers will be one of the college’s leading GCSE performers Rhian Young, 16, who scooped nine A* grades, one A and a distinction in IT. She was also just two marks off achieving 100 per cent in psychology.

GCSE Results Day for Students at Cromwell Community College Chatteris Students with results, LtoR, Marceli Marques, Andy Long, James Bautista ANL-160825-131804009

The Chatteris teenager said the grades were what she had hoped for.

“I worked very hard and put a lot of work in so I’m really pleased with what I got,” she said. “I’m going back to Cromwell to do A-Levels in chemistry, biology and maths, and hope to eventually go into medicine.”

GCSE psychology teacher at the college, James Russell, said: “Rhian did exceptionally well, and I’m extremely proud.

“They have been a fantastic year group this year. They all are good, but this year group has been particularly special.”

Another top performer was Caitlyn Davies, 16, from March, who achieved four A* grades, six As, and one B.

Caitlyn, who will be studying A-levels in chemistry, biology and psychology at Cromwell, said: “I was very nervous this morning, but when I opened my results I was just like ‘oh my god!’.

“I did work hard but I was surprised by the results and relieved.”

Teri Parsonage, 16, from Manea, was joined by mum Dianne as she opened her results envelope to reveal six A*s, four As and a merit.

She said: “I tried to persuade mum to come and pick the results up for me this morning as I didn’t want to do it. I’ve been very nervous and trying to ignore results day all holiday, but I’m relieved now.”

Teri will also be going Cromwell’s Sixth Form to study A-levels in chemistry, biology and maths.

Mum Dianne said: “I wanted to be here with her today to support her. This is a big thing for her and she’s done so well, I’m very, very proud.”

Josh Birchnall, 16, from Chatteris, was also delighted to receive one A*, two As and four Bs.

He will be studying A-levels in physics, maths and history at Cromwell, and hopes to eventually become an engineer.