GCSE RESULTS 2016: Wisbech Grammar School congratulates “outstanding” GCSE students

Hard work has paid off for students at Wisbech Grammar School as they celebrate well-deserved success in their GCSE examinations.

Headmaster Chris Staley has revealed that a outstanding 92 per cent of all GCSE grades achieved at the school were A* to C.

Half of all the pupils secured A* and A grades in at least five subjects, and 10 pupils obtained A* and A grades in nine subjects or more.

Leading performers were Eden Cooper, from King’s Lynn, and Rajveer Sira, from Wisbech, who each achieved 10 A* grades; Tarn Chamberlain James, from Downham Market, and Cassia Lemon, of King’s Lynn, who both notched up nine A*s and one A grade; Natasha Nicholas, from Wisbech, who achieved seven A*s and three A grades and Anna Kober, from King’s Lynn, who achieved seven A*s and two A grades.

Mr Staley said: “These are a fantastic set of GCSE results from a very capable cohort.

“Well over a quarter of the year group were awarded A*s and half of all the results were either A* or A grades, which is a magnificent achievement for the pupils.

“I am enormously proud of them and the staff and these results are just reward for the all the hard work and effort they have put in alongside the unstinting support from their parents.”