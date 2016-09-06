Girl and boy admit manslaughter of Spalding mum and daughter – but will stand trial for murder

A girl and boy accused of killing a Spalding woman and her 13-year-old daughter today (Tuesday) admitted manslaughter but denied charges of murder when they appeared at Nottingham Crown Court.

The 15-year old girl and the boy, who is also 15, will now face a jury trial on the murder charges.

Liz Edwards. ANL-160419-162311001

The pair each denied the murder of Elizabeth Edwards between April 4 and 15 this year.

They each also denied murdering Katie Edwards between April 12 and 15.

The two defendants, who were 14 at the time of the killings, were remanded into secure youth accommodation to await their trial which is scheduled to begin at Nottingham Crown Court on October 5.

The defendants were referred to only by their first names during today’s hearing and the judge, Mrs Justice Carr QC, and barristers dispensed with their usual wigs and gowns.

Neither of the defendants can be identified because of a court order.

The bodies of Elizabeth Edwards (49), known as Liz, and her youngest daughter Katie (13) were found at their semi-detached home in Dawson Avenue, Spalding on April 15.

Police arrested the two 14-year-old youths following the discovery and charged them with murder.

Liz, who was a regular church goer, worked as a midday supervisor at a nearby primary school and lived at the house with her two daughters. She also has a third adult daughter.

TUESDAY, 12.19PM: Teenagers admit Spalding manslaughter but will stand trial for murder

Two teenagers today (Tuesday) admitted the manslaughter of a mother and her daughter but denied their murder.

The boy and girl, both aged 15, are accused of stabbing school dinner lady Elizabeth Edwards (49) and her 13-year-old daughter Katie to death at their home in Dawson Avenue, off Royce Road, Spalding.

The accused cannot be named for legal reasons.

The bodies of the mother and daughter were found at their home in Spalding on Friday, April 15, although they may have died up to two days earlier.

The teenagers both appeared at Nottingham crown court, where they only spoke to confirm their names and enter their pleas.

The not guilty plea has been rejected by the crown and a trial is due to take place at the court starting on October 5.

The pair were only 14 when the killings took place.

TUESDAY, 11.52PM: Teenagers admit manslaughter of Spalding dinner lady and her daughter

Two 15-year-olds have pleaded guilty at Nottingham Crown Court this morning to the manslaughter of Elizabeth Edwards (49) and her 13-year-old daughter Katie in Spalding in April – but not guilty to their murders.

The two defendants – who were both 14 at the time – were charged after the bodies of school dinner lady Liz and daughter Katie were found at a semi-detached house in Dawson Avenue, off Royce Road.

• More to come soon

PREVIOUSLY....

Youths remanded in custody over Spalding double murder

Head’s tribute to ‘lovely, bright and well-liked student’

Donations now top £1,300 for funerals