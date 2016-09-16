Heavy rain and flooding causing delays on A14

Heavy rain has caused localised flooding and standing water on the A14 in Cambridgeshire today, Friday September 16.

There are delays around Huntingdon, at the St Ives and Fenstanton junction and at Girton near Cambridge.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and drive to the conditions.

The AA advises: “Standing water creates a potential aquaplaning hazard as well as reducing visibility. Take it easy through standing water and if the steering does become unresponsive due to the rain, ease off the accelerator and slow down gradually.”

When driving in heavy rain:

* You must use headlights when visibility is seriously reduced - generally when you cannot see for more than 100 metres (328 feet)(Highway Code).

* You may use front or rear fog lights but you MUST switch them off when visibility improves (Highway Code).

* Stopping distances increase on wet roads. Double the distance you leave between you and the car in front.

* If steering becomes unresponsive due to the rain, ease off the accelerator and slow down gradually.