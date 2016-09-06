Lorry and two cars crash blocks A14 at Huntingdon

A serious collision between two cars and a lorry blocked the A14 near Huntingdon this morning, Tuesday September 6.

The crash took place between junction 24 for the A1198 Cambridge Road and junction 23 for the A141 Spittals Interchange on the westbound carriageway.#

Traffic queued back past Fen Drayton and motorists were advised to find an alternative route.

Police were called at 8am to the collision and attended the scene to facilitate recovery of the vehicles.

There were also delays on the Eastbound carriageway caused by motorists slowing down to look at the crash scene.

No injuries are reported.

The road has now been cleared.