Memorial match in Berkhamsted raises £2k for Matt and Tommo

An entertaining football match to remember a popular pair means that two charities will receive £1,000 each.

Tom ‘Tommo’ Whybrow passed away from a blood clot in 2015, after braking his ankle, aged just 37. Matt Marshall died of cancer in the same year, aged 42.

In their memory, a lively crowd including family and friends were treated to a seven-goal thriller at Berkhamsted FC’s Broadwater ground as Team Tommo prevailed 4-3.

But it was all about remembering the Berkhamsted pair and raising cash for The Hospice of St Francis and Thrombosis UK in the process.

Star of the day was Tommo’s eight-year-old niece Emily who ran a tombola on her own and raised £225.

Organiser Kiran Driver, who was supported by Duncan Ivin and Gavin Bahadur, said: “It was brilliant.

“We were very fortunate with the weather and the turn-out was amazing.

“A lot of people said how nice it was to see all those faces in one place.

“The news hit everybody very hard but their popularity meant we can do an event like this.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make the event such a success again – it was a lot of hard work but I’m sure you’ll all agree, it was definitely worth it. We’ve now raised £6,000 in total in Matt and Tommo’s memory. I think we’ve done them proud.”

Kiran thanked Steve Davis, chairman of Berkhamsted FC, for helping with arrangements and donating takings from the bar.