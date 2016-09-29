New £2.1million project to help Lincolnshire’s unemployed get back into work

Job seekers in greater Lincolnshire can now access tailored support to help them get back into work thanks to a new project.

Greater Lincolnshire MOVE ‘Moving On: Volunteering and Employability’ is a £2.1 million three-year Big Lottery Fund and European Social Fund (ESF) funded Building Better Opportunities project aiming to help people into paid work.

Jennie Eaton, Greater Lincolnshire MOVE project coordinator, said: “MOVE is not just about sending people on courses and then leaving them to it.

“Jobseekers will have ongoing support from an advisor who will be there every step of the way to help them identify what they would like to do, how to do it and how to overcome hurdles that are standing in their way.

“Whether a jobseeker needs support to build their confidence, skills, overcome a health challenge – whatever their own personal obstruction to employment – MOVE advisors have the time, patience and skill to find the help that individual needs to achieve their goal.”

A network of 24 organisations are working together to make help available in the whole of the county – not just in the city and bigger towns.

Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service (LCVS) is helping to deliver the project in a coastal strip of Lincolnshire covering parts of East Lindsey (including Mablethorpe, Trusthorpe and Sutton on Sea, Skegness, Ingoldmells, Chapel St Leonards and Wainfleet), Boston (coastal marsh villages such as Fishtoft, Frampton and Fosdyke) and South Holland (including Holbeach, Long Sutton, Sutton Bridge and Whaplode).

David Fannin, LCVS chief executive, said: “The whole ethos of MOVE fits perfectly with what LCVS does at our volunteer centres in Louth, Boston and Spalding. We regularly see people who take up volunteering and find the confidence and skills they need to go on to paid work. Volunteering can be life changing, particularly when you have extra support on health and other positive life choices, tailored to your needs, which we will provide in this project.

“We’re delighted to be involved in this exciting new project which will transform lives.”

LCVS Volunteer Centres match would-be volunteers with volunteering opportunities in their local area.

MOVE is completely free and independent of Job Centre Plus – participation is not mandatory, and jobseekers cannot be sanctioned if they decide it’s not for them.

Financial help is available for travel, childcare and respite care costs, making it even easier for people to take part.

MOVE offers jobseekers:

• Confidential, one-to-one support from a MOVE advisor

• Help to set and achieve their goals

• Training and qualifications

• Employability support, including CV writing, application form help and practice interviews

• Job clubs and help with job searches

• Work experience and an up to date references through volunteering

• Transferable and practical skills development

• Ongoing support, even after you start work, volunteering or training

• Access to ‘My Work Search’, an online employment skills, training and job search programme

Individuals can sign up to MOVE themselves or, with their consent, be referred by other agencies and organisations.

Participants must be out of work and eligible to work in the UK.

Individuals are invited for an initial chat to help find out a bit more about what is on offer. If they decide they wish to take part, LCVS will double check their eligibility and then work with them to identify work goals and plan how to achieve them together. Participants will be in control of what services they wish to use and won’t be made to do anything they’re not comfortable with.

If you’re a jobseeker who lives in the coastal area of East Lindsey, Boston or South Holland or work with jobseekers in that area and would like more information on the free support on offer via greater Lincolnshire MOVE, contact LCVS via www.lincolnshirecvs.org.uk , email enquiries@lincolnshirecvs.org.uk or call your local LCVS office by following the options on 01205 510888.

To find out about free support on offer to jobseekers keen get back into paid work on offer via Greater Lincolnshire MOVE in other parts of the county contact jennie@voluntarycentreservices.org.uk or 01529 308450.