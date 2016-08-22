New Fenland health unit meetings arranged

At least two more public meetings will take place as part of continuing discussions over the future of Fenland’s minor injury units, health chiefs have announced.

Similar sessions are already planned to take place in Doddington tomorrow and in Wisbech on Thursday.

But local clinical commissioning group (CCG) officials have arranged a further meeting at the March Community Centre on Thursday, September 8, between 6.30 and 8pm.

And they say another session will be held in Wisbech, on a date yet to be fixed.

The events are taking place as part of a review of services at the North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech and the Doddington Hospital.

Officials say that more than 170 people attended a similar meeting in Ely last week.

Tracy Dowling, chief officer of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG, said: “We’re keen to keep these discussions going.

“We welcome the contributions that have been made so far and will continue to listen to what people have to tell us over the coming months.”

Health campaigners claim the units are at risk of closure as a result of the review and have urged residents to oppose any moves to shut them.

But Ms Dowling insisted no decisions had been made on the future of the sites.

She said: “We are looking at how these services relate to recommendations from the national review of urgent care services and how we might deliver minor injury services locally, working alongside other services including GPs and community services.

“If any significant changes are considered necessary as a result of these discussions then a formal public consultation will take place.”

This week’s meetings will take place at Doddington Recreation Hall on Tuesday, between 7 and 8.30pm, and Wisbech’s Rosmini Centre on Thurdsay from 6.30 to 8.30pm.