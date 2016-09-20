Pedestrian suffers head injury after being hit by car

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after he was involved in a collision with a car on West Street in St Ives.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) received a call yesterday, Monday September 19, at 1.37pm to reports of the incident and sent an ambulance officer, ambulance crew, and Magpas critical care response car.

At the scene the man, believed to be in his 40s, was treated for a head injury before being taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for further treatment.