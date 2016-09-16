Petition sends clear message to health chiefs to retain the Minor Injuries Unit in Doddington

A petition containing 6,708 signatures has been presented to health chiefs in a bid to save the Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) at Doddington.

The Friends of Doddington Hospital were joined by Fenland MP Steve Barclay on Friday when the petition was handed to the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

The petition calls for Doddington’s MIU facilities be retained by the CCG, which is proposing to close the unit along with those in Wisbech and Ely.

After the presentation, Mr Barclay held a round table meeting with senior health stakeholders in the area, including local GPs and practice managers, along with CCG chief executive Tracey Downing, and South East Cambridgeshire MP Lucy Frazer.

Mr Barclay said: “It was a great opportunity to discuss how all groups can work together to ensure our walk-in services remain.”