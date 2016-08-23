Tails wag at Ravenswood Pet Rescue’s debut Fun Dog Show

Four-legged friends and their owners helped raise £545 for a dog rescue group when they took part in its debut Fun Dog Show.

Ravenswood Pet Rescue held the event at Estover Playing Field in March on Sunday.

Dog show organised and in aid of Ravenswood Pet Rescue at Estover Field Anne Maynard with Mia ANL-160821-165312009

There were a total of 78 entries in 16 different classes, from handsomest dog, prettiest bitch and best puppy to waggiest tale, fastest Bonio eater and best Staffie smile.

Judge for the day was Adrian Dodoiu from Best Friends vets in March, who awarded the Best in Show trophy to collie Rolo, who was once a Ravenswood rescue dog and is now owned by Mark and Tim Cross.

Ravenswood’s Shelley Ridgeon said: “It was a really good day. We hope to run in again next year, along with the return of our Family Fun Day in June.”

She thanked Mr Dodoiu and also sponsors, including Rob Skoulding at the Oliver Cromwell Hotel in March.