Teenage girl dies in Friday Bridge collision

A girl in her late teens has died following a collision in Fridge Bridge on Saturday.

The female, from Wisbech, was driving a Nissan Micra when it was involved in a collision with a Citroen Saxo at about 4.15pm on the B1101 March Road.

The driver of the Citroen, a woman in her 20s from King’s Lynn, and her passenger, a man, received serious but not life threatening injuries and were air lifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Anyone who saw the incident should contact police on 101 and ask to speak to a member of the Road Policing Unit.

No more details will be released regarding the deceased until formal identification has taken place, which is expected to happen later today (Monday 22).