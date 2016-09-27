Tribute paid to Wisbech man after crash in Fincham

A young man from Three Holes, near Wisbech, who died in a collision at the beginning of the month has been described as having a “love of life”.

The family of Christopher Fuller, 21, have paid tribute to his ability to “overcome many obstacles” and “his many achievements in his short life” following the crash which happened in Fincham on the A1122 at 9.30pm on Thursday, September 8.

His family said: “He made us proud every day. We will remember his cheeky smirk, his laugh and his love of people and animals. Our Christopher, our son, brother, nephew, uncle and friend is now in grannies care.

“Our beautiful boy will be loved and missed forever. Goodnight sweetheart.”