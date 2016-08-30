Two people in hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after Tydd Gote crash

Two people were badly injured after a two-car crash in Tydd Gote on Sunday.

A Toyota IQ and a Volkswagen Sharan Sport collided in Hannath Road, off the A1101 Wisbech Road, at about 1.55pm.

Fire crews from Long Sutton and Spalding used specialist cutting gear to free two casualties in the Toyota, the driver and a passenger.

Both casualties were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn, with what a spokesman for Cambridgeshire Constabulary described as “serious injuries”

The road was partially closed for nearly four hours while both vehicles were recovered.