VIDEO: Met Office issues weather warning for heavy rain and frequent lightning for Thursday and Friday

Storm clouds forming over the north of England last night - Credit: Noah Lomax

Storm clouds forming over the north of England last night - Credit: Noah Lomax

0
Have your say

While the Midlands and East of England bask in sunshine and temperatures into the 30Cs today, the Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather Warning for heavy rain and frequent lightning for Thursday and Friday.

Component:1.7578068.1473863632, , ,$mergedBody

Back to the top of the page