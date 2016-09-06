West Walton on the right path as new walk opens

Residents, community leaders and ramblers’ groups have celebrated the opening of a new walking route centred around a West Norfolk village.

Dozens gathered in West Walton on Saturday morning for the official opening of the new Jubilee walk route, before exploring the path for themselves.

The idea for the path grew from celebrations of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

And Bob Kidger, a former parish councillor and a leading figure in the campaign to develop the route, said: “This is the culmination of four years’ work.

“This has been achieved with the co-operation and support of many people in the village, for which we are extremely grateful.”

The new circular path is just over seven miles long and is intended to enable local people and tourists alike to explore its countryside and history.

However, it has also been designed so that walkers can choose to cover a number of shorter routes if they wish.

The path was formally opened by James Fisher, chairman of the Lynn branch of the Ramblers’ Association.

Around 80 people gathered at the village’s St Mary’s Church before walking the route. Lunch was offered at the village hall afterwards.