Wimblington school play area bid wins £10k Lottery grant

A Fenland school has been awarded a £10,000 National Lottery grant to help fund work on a new play area.

The Thomas Eaton Primary School in Wimblington has been awarded the money in the latest round of grants from the Big Lottery Fund, which were announced today.

The money, which has been awarded through the fund’s Awards for All programme, will be used to install a new outdoor play facility.

Bid documents said: “This will provide an outdoor environment for children to enhance their physical and social development.”

The project is one of more than 60 sharing almost £1.8 million of funding in the new round of grants.

Lyn Cole, of the Big Lottery Fund, said: “So many local organisations are enabling people to improve their communities, bringing positive changes to their lives and futures.

“It’s wonderful to hear how these great projects have helped people overcome barriers, learn new skills and improve their lives.”

The announcement comes just a month after three other projects in the Fenland area received Big Lottery grants worth more than £700,000.

The biggest winner was the bid to build a new village hall and sports centre in Marshland St James, which was awarded more than £690,000 towards the estimated £945,000 cost of the project.

People and Animals UK also received £9,912 to enable it to run a series of animal-related activities for vulnerable young people in the Fenland area.

The programme is intended to help those at risk of disengagement from education or employment because of mental health issues.

And the Fenland Volunteer Bureau was also awarded £3,300 for a project called It Can’t Be Happening In Wisbech.

The scheme will recruit disadvantaged volunteers to produce a monthly magazine promoting volunteering opportunities in the area.