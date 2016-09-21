Youngster from Wisbech left bruised after brutal attack

An eight-year-old boy from Wisbech has been left shaken and bruised after he was brutally attacked by an older group of boys on Saturday.

Noah was playing at a park in the town on Saturday afternoon with his sister, which mum Anni Date said was nothing out of the ordinary, when he was assaulted by a gang of about 10 boys aged between 10 and 15.

Anni, who took to Facebook to express her shock, said: “He was pinned to the floor and repeatedly punched, he was also dragged along the astroturf pitch and repeatedly had a football thrown and kicked at his head and face.”

She said that her daughter Jas had been with Noah at Lime Avenue Park at about 2.45pm, and was playing on swings while her brother played football, but once the gang of boys had surrounded Noah it was impossible for her to get to him.

Anni said: “As soon as he could get out, Jas brought him straight back.”

The attack has left Noah with grazes to his knees and chest, bruising to his ribs and cheek, and cuts and bruises to his ankles and legs.

Anni’s post on the Facebook, including photos of Noah’s injuries, has been shared over 1,700 times, with many people sharing their disgust and offering their support.

She said: “No-one can grasp what has happened to him, and we can’t pinpoint why they did it.

“Noah’s school [Peckover Primary] have also seen what happened, and they have been in touch to ask if there is anything they can do to help.”

He has not been himself since the attack, Anni said.

“Noah is normally a typical boy – loud and running around, but he’s been quieter, and he’s been wary about going outside. He doesn’t want to go out without me,” she added.

The attack has been reported to Cambridgeshire Police, who have confirmed that they are investigating it.