Len looks forward to retirement – again!

A Fenland businessman is retiring for the second and final time after handing over his minibus keys.

Leonard Priestley retired for the first time 14 years ago after selling his well-known and self-named removals and storage business, which he had owned for 33 years.

But rather than hang up his hat back then, he started up a minibus travel firm.

Now Len, who also worked as a lorry driver for Smedleys of Wisbech before setting up his removals business, is finally looking forward to enjoying his retirement.

Len, of Leverington Road, Wisbech, said: “I have really enjoyed my life as a driver, now at the age of 72 it is time to retire and enjoy more time with my wife Christine, and also have a holiday, including more caravanning.”

Len’s driving career has taken him all over Europe, with furniture removals to and from France, Holland, Germany and Ireland, and minibus trips to Belgium, France and Germany.

His minibus trips included taking military enthusiasts to The Dams at Mohne, Sorpe, Eder (Dambusters) in Germany and several V1, V2, V3 rocket sites in France and also to British Military Cemeteries.

Len has also won several coach driving awards, and enjoys giving funny talks entitled “True Stories of a Lorry Driver and Furniture Removal Man”.

He said: “I would like to say a big thank you to all past customers and to wish each and every one of them a Very Happy New Year.”

Len sold his minibus to Andrews Travel of Wisbech.