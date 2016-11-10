Leverington mum’s skydive is windfall for charity

A Fenland mum enjoyed a belated birthday gift – when she jumped 13,000ft out of a plane to raise money for charity.

Emma Clews was bought a skydive voucher for her 30th birthday two years ago by her husband Steve.

And a fortnight ago she was finally able to take the plunge at Chatteris airfield.

Emma decided to use the jump to support Debbie’s Special Four, a charity set up in memory of 12-year-old Debbie Green, who died in 2011 from Batten Disease, a rare neurodegenerative condition that attacks the brain.

The charity was set up by Debbie’s parents Linda Green and husband John, who Emma works with at West Norfolk Community Transport.

Money raised by the cause, which was set up last year, goes towards Churchill Park School in King’s Lynn, where Debbie attended, the Rudham Children’s Ward at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, Quidenham Hospice and the SPARKS medical charity to help find a cure.

Emma, who lives in Leverington, was sponsored to complete the skydive challenge by friends and family and she managed to raise £400.

“It was always something I’d wanted to do and cross off my bucket list,” said Emma.

But the the jump got put off when Emma underwent a foot operation before falling pregnant with their now 13-month-old daughter Sophia.

On completing the jump, Emma said: “The weather on the day made me wait eight hours but I did eventually it and it was awesome!”