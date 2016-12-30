Lion King a ‘roaring’ success at Glebelands Primary School

Months of rehearsals paid off when pupils and staff at a Fenland school put on a roaring Christmas show.

Parents, family and friends were treated to a production of the Lion King at Glebelands Primary School in Chatteris. The story of the Disney classic was told by a core cast of 50 pupils, who became the animals of the Savannah. The school’s inclusion manager Nicola Jones said pupils and staff had been rehearsing since October, and even given up their weekends to practice their roles. She added: “Reviews sent in by governors, parents and friends of the school rated the production 10/10!”

Photo: SUPPLIED