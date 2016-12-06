Long Sutton man, 18, admits actual bodily harm in row over contact with girlfriend

A man was left needing thousands of pounds worth of dental treatment after he was assaulted in a row about his attacker’s girlfriend, magistrates have heard.

George Frost, 18, of Bridge Road, Long Sutton, was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, after pleading guilty to assault, occasioning actual bodily harm, yesterday.

Magistrates in King’s Lynn also ordered him to pay £3,500 in compensation, plus £85 costs, and carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

The court heard Frost had confronted the victim, Harry Slight, near a basketball court in the Walks park in King’s Lynn on the afternoon of May 6 this year, over rumours Mr Slight had contacted his girlfriend.

Jane Foster, prosecuting, said that, during the exchange, Frost grabbed Mr Slight and headbutted him around the mouth area, which caused him to fall backwards.

He then got on top of Mr Slight and repeatedly punched him while he was on the ground.

Mrs Foster read extracts of a victim impact statement from Mr Slight, who said the attack had made him much more cautious about where he went and who he associated with, adding: “I don’t feel myself anymore.”

The court heard he had already had one tooth implant fitted, costing £1600, and was likely to need a further implant because of the injuries he sustained.

Ruth Johnson, mitigating, said her client had been suffering with “significant” mental health issues at the time of the attack, which had now been addressed thanks to new medication and regular employment.

The court heard Frost had been shocked by seeing the extent of the injuries he inflicted and told police: “I went well over the top and I’m sorry for my behaviour.”

Frost was also asked to leave a plumbing course he had been pursuing at the College of West Anglia following the incident.

Miss Johnson said Frost had acted on rumours Mr Slight had been contacting his girlfriend, including a claim he had followed her. Similar concerns had been raised by other young women, the bench heard.