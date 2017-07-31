LONG SUTTON PARISH COUNCIL: Decisive vote to hold meetings at the Market House

Long Sutton Parish Council has voted to move its meetings to the Market House after accepting an invitation from volunteers and trustees.

Councillors voted seven to one for the move in the hope that more residents will attend the meetings which take place monthly, except August and December.

The Market House is run day to day by volunteers and I just think that because we’re both part of the community, you should consider coming back to the Market House Pat Wells, volunteer at The Market House, Long Sutton

The invitation was made during last Tuesday’s meeting, held at Long Sutton Baptist Church, by Market House volunteer Pat Wells who had previously suggested that the move would be a “seal of approval” for the venue in Market Street.

Pat said: “The parish council represents the community and that’s exactly what the Market House does as well.

“It’s a hub for the community to come to for tourism information, public forums and other events.

“The Market House is run day to day by volunteers and I just think that because we’re both part of the community, you should consider coming back to the Market House.”

Before voting in favour of the move, Coun Roberta Ashton said: “The Market House is the principle centre of the town and we should hold our parish council meetings there because that’s where we would be expected to meet if were in any other town.

“We don’t have parish council offices, but we do have a prime meeting place in Long Sutton which is where we should meet.”

