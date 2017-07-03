Long Sutton Parish Council’s ‘olive branch’ on Neighbourhood Plan

Long Sutton Parish Council has left the door open for Gedney and Lutton to be part of its Neighbourhood Plan.

Both parish councils declined an offer to be included in the plan, opting instead to produce their own.

Coun Charles Moore, chairman of Long Sutton Parish Council, said: “As always, we hold an olive branch out and the door open for anyone who wants to join us after they have seen the paperwork involved in producing a Neighbourhood Plan.”

Tim Machin, chairman of Long Sutton and District Civic Society, said: “Whilst I’m disappointed that neighbouring parishes do not want to participate in Long Sutton’s Neighbourhood Plan, I’m encouraged that they are intending to carry out their own plans.

“We will all need to work very closely together though to make sure that policies for new housing, employment and supporting infrastructure work in harmony with each other.’

“However, the inevitable fear is that we could end up with a big time lag between different plans.”