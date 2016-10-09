Long Sutton’s Ark Kidz is open to grown-ups too

It may be called Ark Kidz, but owners of the messy play and craft centre in Long Sutton, are keen to spread the word that grown-ups can have just as much fun there too.

Since opening in Hoddins Way, Gedney Road, last June friends Yvonne Bingham and Denise Crowley have seen their business go from strength to strength – but the pair are keen to remind people their fun and creative work area is there to inspire all abilities – and ages.

Yvonne Bingham.

Yvonne, of Fleet, says that as well as during term time when there are not so many children about, adults can also go along between 7.30pm and 9.30pm on Fridays when they hold dedicated sessions for over 18s to make, paint and create.

“We’re open to everybody,” she said, “We’ve already been working with SENSE, we’ve had teenagers come in with their carers for art therapy sessions, we’ve worked with Homestart and during the summer holidays we did some outreach work with a church group.

“We also go into a care home to work with the residents and we’ve run a few corporate fun days too.

“Every Friday we hold the adult only sessions – we’ve had a bride make all her wedding decorations, people making perpetual calendars, others making wooden toys for their children and we’ve also got the pottery to paint which makes great gifts.

“We really are open to everyone – we’ve got the Young Farmers coming in next month.

“We’d love to hear from WI groups and other organisations about working together and we’re here for wedding and baby showers too.”

Since its launch last year Ark Kidz – which stands for All Round Krafts & Kreative Imps Design Zone – has also started running build a furry friend workshops and parties and also offers ceramic pottery painting, sand art and find a fossil.

As well as crafty drop-in sessions there are also children’s craft parties and workshops run by those whose work is exhibited in the shop.

• To find out more visit www.arkkidz.weebly.com or the shop’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/arkkidzdrop or you can call 01406 363651.

Alternatively drop into Ark Kidz, 4 Hoddins Way, Long Sutton, open 10am to 5pm Monday to Friday, 7.30pm to 9.30pm on Friday, 10am to 4pm on Saturday.

It will also open Sundays and any other evening by appointment only for bookings of four or more.

