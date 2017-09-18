Search

Man arrested over Wisbech cannabis factory find

A man has been arrested over the discovery of a large cannabis factory at a house in Wisbech on Friday.

Police found almost 500 plants of the drug, which they estimated could have yielded up to £250,000, at a property in Oakroyd Crescent, following a tip-off.

Cannabis Raid at house in Wisbech Pictured equipment seized used for cannabis production.

Cambridgeshire Police have now confirmed that a 49-year-old man from Wisbech was arrested this morning in connection with the discovery.

He is currently being held at the police investigation centre in King’s Lynn.