Man arrested over Wisbech cannabis factory find

A man has been arrested over the discovery of a large cannabis factory at a house in Wisbech on Friday.
Police found almost 500 plants of the drug, which they estimated could have yielded up to £250,000, at a property in Oakroyd Crescent, following a tip-off.
Cambridgeshire Police have now confirmed that a 49-year-old man from Wisbech was arrested this morning in connection with the discovery.
He is currently being held at the police investigation centre in King’s Lynn.
Almost Done!
Registering with Fenland Citizen means you're ok with our terms and conditions.