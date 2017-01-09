Man assaulted by duo ‘with bladed object’ in Wisbech

An investigation has been launched after a man was injured in an incident in the centre of Wisbech at the weekend.

Police were called to Blackfriars Road at around 1.55pm on Saturday where the victim, a man in his 40s, had been attacked by two other men, who were carrying a bladed object.

The victim sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The attackers, who were not located, are said to be white, roughly six feet tall, aged 21 to 40, and with short black hair.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police on 101.