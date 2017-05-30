Man in ‘serious but stable’ condition in hospital after fall from roof in March

A man has been taken to hospital this morning after falling from a roof in March.

Emergency services were called to an address in March to reports of a man who had fallen between 10 and 15 feet from a roof.

A spokeswoman for Magpas Air Ambulance said: “The man suffered serious injuries to his body. We provided him with A&E level care at the scene and sedated him.”

She said he was flown to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where on arrival he was in a serious but stable condition.