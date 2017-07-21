Man is rescued by emergency services from the River Nene at March

A man has been rescued from the river in March this morning (Friday).

A police spokesman said emergency services were called at around 10.15am to reports of a man in the water off Riverdown.

Police, fire and ambulance attended the scene and a man was pulled from the water.

The spokesman said: “It is not clear why or how the man came to be in the water, but he has been rescued and was being cared for by the ambulance service.”

She said the incident was concluded by 10.20am and it is believed the fire service actually got the man out of the river.