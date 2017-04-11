Man taken to hospital after collision on A47 at Terrington St John

A man has been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle collision on the A47 at Terrington St John this morning (Tuesday, April 11).

Emergency services were called to reports of a vehicle which had gone into the central reservation at about 7.05am.

The male occupant of the car was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital with head injuries.

The road was closed at West Walton, but has since reopened in both directions but is down to one lane.

Highways and police officers remain on the scene.