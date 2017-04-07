Manea fire station closed after ‘partial collapse’

A Fenland fire station has been temporarily closed after part of the structure collapsed.

Officials say they don’t yet know why brickwork round the fire engine bay at the Manea station gave way yesterday evening.

But they have stressed that no-one was injured and emergency cover will still be provided despite the closure.

Cambridgeshire’s chief fire officer, Chris Strickland, said this morning: “I want to reassure the residents of Manea that they can still expect a fire engine to be with them in the fastest possible time in an emergency.

“The crew will be working with investigating officers and structural engineers during the coming days to ensure the station is safe and to find out what caused the building to collapse.”

The service says the building will need to be made safe before detailed investigation work can begin at the Westfield Road site.

It also needs to be established whether the station’s fire engine itself can be moved, or whether another unit should be brought in.

Manea is an on-call station, which is staffed by part-time firefighters.