Manea fire station is good as new and back up and running after repairs were completed to the building

Manea fire station is finally operational again after being closed since April when the building was damaged during a routine training session. An investigation into the incident on April 6 concluded the building collapsed after being hit by the fire engine, which was also damaged. It concluded the fire engine accidentally collided with the side of the doorway which led to a partial collapse of the building. It did not say whether the engine was coming out of or reversing into the building in Westfield Road. Repairs were paid for by insurance and were finally completed last week when both the crew - who have been training at neighbouring Chatteris fire station - and the newly repaired appliance returned to their village station. Posting on Facebook, Richard Newton of Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue, wrote: “Just wanted to let local residents know that Manea fire atation is now operational following the recent building works. The crew and the fire engine have moved back and are ready to respond to emergency calls from the station again.” And he added: “Anyone interested in joining the station as an on-call firefighter can find out more information by visiting our website: http://www.cambsfire.gov.uk/careers/on-call-firefighter.aspx”

