Manea mum’s thank you to ‘amazing team’ at Huntingdon hospital who saved her babies’ lives

A grateful Manea mum has launched an appeal to raise around £500 for Hinchingbrooke Hospital’s special care baby unit (SCBU).

Cheryl Chambers launched the appeal after her friend Jan Boardman came up with the idea of selling dolls she had dressed for the charity which is close to Cheryl’s heart.

In 2004 Cheryl and husband Stephen spent nearly 10 weeks in the neo-natal intensive care unit (NICU) at Addenbrooke’s in Cambridge and the SCBU in the Huntingdon hospital after their identical twin girls were born prematurely.

One of the girls died at eight weeks old but, happily, her sister, Leah, survived and is now a healthy 12-year-old.

But, as if Cheryl and Stephen had not been through enough, the same thing happened in 2006 when she again gave birth to identical twin girls – this time with more complications – and sadly one died at just two days old.

Her twin sister survived and Chloe is now a healthy 10-year-old.

Cheryl said: “My girls were born at 3lb and 2lb and without the care given by the nurses and the equipment used to help them breathe they would not be here with us today.

“These nurses are amazing and I would like to raise money to show appreciation for what they do.”

The couple raised £1,000 for the two specialist units with a golf match and pool match held shortly after Leah came home from hospital.

Now Cheryl is hoping to add to the total by selling the dolls for £3 each via her Facebook page. Jan is also making some angel baby gifts and Cheryl will also have some knitted baby items for sale.

And in November Stephen will be holding a 40th birthday party and will ask guests to make donations to the charity instead of giving presents.

Cheryl has set up a JustGiving page for anyone who would like to donate – so far she has raise over £160 of her total.