Manea remembers Jim Clarke with second annual memorial sports day

This weekend sees the second annual Jim Clarke Memorial Day being held at Manea Playing Field in aid of good causes in the village.

The event, which is being organised by Sasha Cox and friends, is being held on Saturday (12) from 10.30am and will see teams participate in round robin netball and rounders matches.

It is in memory of Jim Clarke who died suddenly last August 16 and was a larger than life character in the village.

Last year the event was just week’s after Jim’s death, and raised £1,200 which was split three-ways between the village netball and football teams and with Jim’s family who are planning a memorial to him in the village.

This year Jim’s family, sister Sue and brothers Paul and Peter have decided the money raised by this weekend’s event should be split between village groups.

Sasha said: “We will be writing to all the groups in Manea and asking them if they would like a share of the money raised for any projects they have planned. The money will be split equally among all the groups who apply.”

Entries to take part in the netball and rounders close this Sunday (6) to sign up for a team contact Sasha or pop into the Rose and Crown to add your name to the list.

For the less energetic there is still fun to be had cheering on the teams and enjoying refreshments at the playing field next Saturday.

There will be refreshments available at the park and afterwards there will be a barbecue and blind auction at the Rose and Crown pub starting after the sports have finished (approximately 2.130pm).

The blind auction has some amazing prizes including a 40ins TV, Sennheiser headphones worth around £370, weekend ends away and meal vouchers.