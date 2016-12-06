March charity fundraiser spins up big boost for Magpas air ambulance

Determined riders smashed through the pain barrier when they took part in a six-hour spinning event in aid of the Magpas air ambulance. A total of 25 riders clocked up around 3,750 miles between them on static spinning bikes – and raised a bumper £2,000 for the cause.

The event was held at New Vision Fitness in March on Sunday, December 4, and was organised by spinning instructor Wayne Marshall, a retained crew commander for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue based in March. “I attend many incidents, road traffic and other serious trauma accidents where Magpas is requested,” he said. “I work with these guys very closely and get to see first hand the amazing life serving work they do.” His colleague Tony Raine, who also works for the fire service, helped to set up the event. Wayne added: “It was a great team effort, everyone showed so much commitment and dedication and the day was really well supported.” He thanked New Vision Fitness and Andy Cornwell for use of the venue and bikes and also sponsors LF Logistics of March, Turners of Soham, Life Fitness, Giant Road Cycles, Atlet UniCarriers and G’s Fresh Beetroot.

• Photo: The team pictured after the event with their medals and t-shirts sponsored by G’s Fresh Beetroot.