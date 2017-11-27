March is all aglow as it to hold its annual Christmas lights switch-on

Father Christmas joined thousands of people for the annual Christmas lights switch-on in March on Friday.

March was the first town in Fenland to get lit-up for Christmas and once again the event attracted huge crowds to the Market Place and Broad Street.

Father Christmas arrives on his sleigh for the annual March Christmas Lights Switch-on

There were stalls and fairground rides as well as warming food and drinks to keep the winter chill at bay.

Santa arriving on his sleigh was one of the highlights and afterwards children queued patiently to see him in his grotto and put in all those important Christmas requests.

There was also live music to entertain the crowds as they waited patiently for the big count-down to the switch-on, which this year was performed by March stalwart Bernard Keane.

Once again the River Nene was a glow with colourful lights thanks to the displays on the narrow boats belonging to members of the Middle Lever Waterman’s Club who moored up in the town centre for the night’s festivities.

March stalwart Bernard Keanes flicks the switch at the annual Christmas Lights Switch-on