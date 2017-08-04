March mum is upset at state of her baby’s grave at Eastwood Cemetery after contractors appear to have sprayed it with weedkiller

A grieving mum has blasted Fenland District Council contractors for spraying weedkiller on her baby’s grave at a March cemetery.

Emma Saunders was horrified when she visited baby Olivia’s grave at Eastwood Cemetery in Upwell Road and discoverd the grass all dead and brown.

Baby Olivia Fyson's grave has been sprayed leaving the grass brown and dead.

Emma said: “I visit every week to take fresh flowers and I just couldn’t believe what I found when I went this week.

“I was absolutely fuming to find my baby’s grave looking like that. It had all been sprayed and looked awfull but not only hers but the two babies either side are exactly the same.

“It’s hard enough going down there to visit your baby but to turn up to see three baby graves looking like that is disgusting - What are the council thinking?”

Emma’s son Connor (7) was with her on Thursday’s visit and was really upset by what he saw.

She said: “I was so angry and upset but it was made worse as Connor was with me and he said ‘mummy what have they done to my sister?’ I don’t want to come here anymore .

“To hear that was even more upsetting as Connor has taken losing his sister very hard and only goes down there when he’s ready.”

Connor was so proud recently when a pink balloon he released in memory of Olivia travelled 720 miles from outside the family home in Elliott Road, March to Butten a small village just outside Zurich in Switzerland.

A woman who found the balloon returned it with a message for Connor and his mum and dad (Steven Fyson) and a Swiss magazine even featured the story.

Fenland District Council have been asked for a comment.