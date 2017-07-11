March Neale-Wade Academy students put on the glitz for their prom night

Stylish suits and posh frocks with lots of sparkle were the order of the day on Friday for the March Neale-Wade Academy’s Year 11 students.

They put on the glitz for a glamorous night of dancing to a disco at the end of year prom held at the Elme Hall Hotel in Wisbech.

As well as all the lovely dresses and sharp suits the students also enjoyed arriving in style with limousines and fast cars among the chosen modes of transport.

The evening also saw the crowning of the prom king and queen. The boys’ title went to Max Smith while Lauren Jackson took the girls’ crown.

A spokesman for the school said it was a fantastic night which everyone enjoyed.