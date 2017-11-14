March remembers the fallen with poignant ceremonies

Thousands of people in towns and villages across Fenland gathered on Sunday to mark Remembrance Day and remember those who gave their lives in service of their country.

In March there was a change of time to the annual proceedings to enable the townspeople to join in the national two minutes’ silence at 11am.

March Remembrance Sunday 2017.

Hundreds of people packed Broad Street to watch what is described as the largest Remembrance Day parade in Cambridgeshire.

The band of the 1220 Squadron of the Air Cadets led the way to and from St Peter’s Church.

There was a poignant air as the Last Post played and a respectful silence as the many wreaths were laid by representatives of various organisations in the town.

Parade Marshal Lt Col Nigel Spencer was delighted at how well the Sunday’s ceremonies went off and in a post event report said: “I’m happy to report that we had just over 380 people on parade this year, slightly down on previous years but we believe we had more spectators than ever. The parade had 62 organisations within its ranks thats without counting all the different Arms of the Service and Cap Badges.

March Remembrance 2017.

“The majority of those on parade were under 16, sadly the ranks of the Royal British Legion and the Royal Naval Association grow smaller each year as they cross the bar and a lot of our veterans simply can’t manage the route anymore.”

In total 49 wreaths presented by organisations and people who wished to formally show their respect.

He said: “In summary, I think the parades and support given by the people of March was again overwhelming. I state it each year, my thanks goes to all those in the background who ‘make it happen’ and my deputies Mark Wilding, Mark Towell and Russ Liddington. The March Town Remembrance parades are a real team effort and I’m always humbled by the support the town shows towards our veterans and serving members of the Armoured Forces.”

March Remembrance Sunday 2017.

March Remembrance Sunday 2017.

March Remembrance 2017.

March Remembrance Sunday 2017.

March Remembrance Sunday 2017.

March Remembrance 2017. Members of March Royal Naval Association Tom Raven (left) and president, Bill Barry.