March students put in the miles for Macmillan

More than 200 students from March’s Neale Wade Academy proved they had what it takes when they went the distance for charity.

The Year Seven students notched up the miles when they took part in a mammoth swimming and walking challenge in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Neale Wade Academy students collectively walk 750 miles as part of a Year Seven fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support.

A total 24 students swam 2,014 lengths of the pool at the George Campbell Leisure Centre – the equivalent of one and a half times the length of the English Channel – and the rest collectively walked 750 miles – the distance of March to Paris and back – at the academy field.

The event was organised by the Year Seven students themselves in memory of one of their loved ones to cancer, and was the brainchild of student Rosetta Schaunberg-Kent.

Avid swimmer Rosetta, who swam almost 200 lengths of the pool during the fundraiser on March 24, said she was thrilled with the distances everyone swam and walked.

“I didn’t imagine it would go so well,” she added.

The George Campbell Centre allowed the swimmers to use the pool for the challenge free of charge, and also provided equipment, refreshments and trained staff to support.

At the academy, many students walked, jogged and ran over 20 laps of the field in the two-hour marathon.

Chris Mac Manus, the academy’s Year Seven progress leader, praised the students for their “great effort and resilience to work as a team to complete the difficuly challenge and raise money for such a worthy cause”.

Year Seven pastoral assistant Claire Smethurst added that the camaraderie shown on the day was “brilliant” and congratulated the students on a “fantastic achievement”.

Sponsorship is still being collected, but the students hope to have raised several hundreds of pounds.