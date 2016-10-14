March tattoo shop raises £2,400 for MIND

A tattoo shop helped those suffering in silence when it raised a piercing £2,400 for a mental health charity.

Grey Area Custom Tattoo shop in March pulled out all the stops in support of MIND following a number of suicides in the local area.

It was the second time the High Street shop had organised a MIND event, smashing last year’s total of £1,600.

To raise money, Grey Area offered a selection of small pre-drawn designs as well as the semi colon tattoo, a symbol which represents hope and love for those struggling with mental health problems.

The shop was busy from 9am until 8.30pm for the event earlier this month, with queueing outside the door at some points of the day.

A total of 113 people had a tattoo, with a further 29 opting for a piercing. Tattoos were £30, with £20 going directly to the cause, and piercings were £15, with £5 being donated.

Many of those taking part had experienced a mental health issue themselves, or knew someone who had.

Stacey ‘O’ Hara, who owns the shop with partner Pedro Mendonca, said: “Too many lives have been lost in this area and too many are suffering in silence. It is so important to talk openly about the subject and to encourage people who are feeling depressed to get the help they need.”

She said the fundraiser exceeded their expectations, and thanked everyone for making it such a success.

Pedro added: “What was really great about the event was that attracted people who wouldn’t normally come and get a tattoo.”